Veteran cricketer Mohammad Nazir Jr passes away at 78

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Pakistan's cricket fraternity has lost a veteran figure as Mohammad Nazir Junior, a former Test cricketer and umpire passed away on Thursday at the age of 78, according to his family.

His family revealed that Nazir had been critically ill for the past week and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital before his demise, where despite medical care he unfortunately lost his battle with illness, private news channel reported.

Mohammad Nazir Junior's family revealed that his health struggles began five years ago when he survived a serious road accident.

Unfortunately, his condition took a turn for the worse recently and he was hospitalized, where he sadly succumbed to his illnesses at the age of 78.

Nazir Junior, known for his skillful spin bowling, represented Pakistan in 14 Test matches and four ODIs, claiming 37 wickets throughout his international career.

He etched his name in history as the first spinner to take seven wickets in the first innings of his debut Test, a remarkable achievement that remains a testament to his talent.

The Lahore-born cricketer was also a prominent figure in the cricketing world as an umpire, officiating in 15 ODIs and five Test matches.

Apart from his on-field contributions, Nazir Junior was widely respected for his knowledge of the game and his ability to nurture young talent.

Rashid Latif, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, mourned the demise of Mohammad Nazir Junior, describing his passing as a tremendous loss to Pakistan's cricket community.

Latif expressed profound grief and sorrow, reminiscing about the countless cherished moments shared with Nazir Junior.

"We have a treasure trove of golden memories with him," he said.

"Nazir Junior was always there for his colleagues, offering guidance and support to newcomers, and his absence will be deeply felt," he added.

Tauseef Ahmed, another veteran Pakistan Test cricketer, echoed same sentiment, describing Mohammad Nazir Junior's passing as a monumental loss to the country's cricket community.

"Tauseef Ahmed said, "Nazir Junior's demise is a devastating blow to Pakistan cricket. I offer my heartfelt condolences and prayers for his family during this difficult time. May Allah grant them the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss."