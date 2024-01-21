Veteran Film Actress Salma Mumtaz Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Veteran film actress Salma Mumtaz was remembered on her 12th death anniversary on Sunday.
Born in 1926 in Jalandhar, she moved to Pakistan after partition and settled in Lahore. Salma Mumtaz made her film debut as an actress in the 1960 urdu language film, Neelofar. She performed in more than three hundred predominantly Punjabi language films during her career. Salma also became known for portraying roles of mothers and motherly figures opposite well known actors, including Waheed Murad, Mohammad Ali, and Shahid.
Some of her best known films included Dil Mera Dharkan Teri, Puttar Dai Piyar, Heer Ranjha and Sheran Di Jori.
Salma Mumtaz also worked behind the camera as a film director and producer. He brother, Pervaiz Nasir, was a film producer. Her younger sister was the late actress, Shammi. Television actress Nida Mumtaz is her daughter.
Salma Mumtaz died in Lahore on January 21, 2012, from complications of a long battle with diabetes at the age of 85.
