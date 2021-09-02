Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani laid to rest at Haiderpora

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) ::The veteran Hurriyat leader and the icon of Kashmir Freedom Movement, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been laid to rest in tight military siege at Haiderpora in Srinagar early Thursday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation authorities had put strict restrictions on the movement of the people and the whole area was cordoned off.

Although Syed Ali Gilani and his family wanted him to be buried at Martyrs Graveyard in Srinagar, but the Indian authorities did not allow it fearing agitation from people of occupied Kashmir. He was buried just few meters away from his house in Hyderpora, Srinagar.

A small number of people mainly some close relatives were allowed to participate in the funeral prayers and to have a last glimpse of the martyred leader.

Indian army had laid restrictions all across the occupied valley to prevent mammoth gathering on the funeral of Syed Ali Gilani.

Soon after the news of Syed Ali Gilani's demise spread out, announcements were made from mosques around Srinagar calling out people to come out of their homes to pay homage to Syed Ali Gilani.

However, Indian authorities used coercive measures to dissuade people from coming out of their homes. Several Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza have been rounded up by the Indian authorities as well.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has also fervently appealed to the people of Kashmir to come out of their homes and hold large protest against the cruelty of Modi regime. The APHC has asked people to hold Gaibana Namaz-e-Janza (funerals in absentia) in every nook and corner of the occupied territory.

The appeal has also been made to the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora and peace loving people all across the globe to hold protests and Gaibana Namaz-e-Janaza all across the globe.