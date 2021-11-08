UrduPoint.com

Veteran Journalist Abul Hassan Usmani Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Veteran journalist Abul Hassan Usmani passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Senoir Journalist Abul Hassan Usmani (61) passed away on late Saturday night after a protracted illness in a local hospital in Karachi.

He was admitted in Ziauddin Hospital's ICU in Karachi after some health complications about two weeks back.

A prominent figure in journalist community breathed his last in late hours on Saturday night. He was suffering with complication of shortness of breath and lungs fibrosis.

His namaz-e-janaza was offered at Jamia Masjid Block A North Nazimabad after Zuhr prayer and he was laid to rest in Sakhi Hassan graveyard.

Members of journalistic community besides friends and relatives in large number attended his funeral and expressed their sorrow over demise of Abul Hassan Usmani.

His journalist career spans over three and a half decades. He had served about two decades with Jang Group only while he is also founder of two English dailies 'National Courier' and 'Pakistan State Times.'Veteran journalist was a senior member of Karachi Press Club, PFUJ, KUJ and Arts Council of Pakistan.

