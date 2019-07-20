UrduPoint.com
Veteran Journalist Ershad Mahmud PTI AJK New Secretary Information

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 06:40 PM

Veteran journalist Ershad Mahmud PTI AJK new Secretary Information

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : Jul 20 (APP):Veteran Kashmiri journalist, intellectual, columnist, analyst and peace activist Ershad Mahmud in new Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PTI AJK).

His appointment as PTI AJK Scretary Information was notified along with office-bearers on Friday by the party's central command.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry will continue to lead the PTI AJK as its president.

Ershad has a his long distinguished journalistic career, both in Pakistan and AJK since he entered the practical life after doing his post graduation in political science from Karachi University about two decades ago.

His induction as information secretary of PTI AJK has been widely lauded across the AJK by his party ranks and the general public. He has good repute being a professional media man in and outside the country as well as on both sides of the Line of Control for his vibrant role being a widely traveled person and known participant of Track-II Dialogue over the Kashmir question.

Ershad writes in urdu and English for various national and international publications – mostly on current regional (Jammu Kashmir), national and international affairs. Most of his write-ups are reportedly entertained by the policy makers as a guideline during the routine course of action for devising the policies over the public issues.

Ershad Mahmud currently holds one of the key slots in Kashmiri AJK-based think-tank – Central For Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR). He is executive director of the CPDR, which is primarily a research and training organization focusing on youth capacity building, trade and governance issues.

