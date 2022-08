Veteran journalist Ghani Chaudhry remembered on his first death anniversary

Former executive director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Abdul Ghani Chaudhry was remembered as a thorough professional journalist on his first death anniversary Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Former executive director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Abdul Ghani Chaudhry was remembered as a thorough professional journalist on his first death anniversary Friday.

He died on August 26 last year in Bahawalpur after a protracted illness.

According to veteran journalist Rasheed Arshad Salimee, Ghani Chaudhry's services in his journalistic career would be remembered for long.

Talking to APP, he specifically mentioned the time the late veteran journalist had served Multan Press Club as its first president and dubbed it as a golden period.

He said Ghani Chaudhry believed in freedom of expression and had never hesitated in asking tough questions from political leaders.

He joined APP in 1964 and during his 34-year long career, he also served as station manager of APP Multan and remained foreign correspondent in London from 1993 to 1997.