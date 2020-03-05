UrduPoint.com
Veteran Journalist Hasan Mansoor Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

Veteran journalist Hasan Mansoor passes away due to heart attack

Veteran journalist Hasan Mansoor passed away due to heart attack in his sleep at his residence on Thursday. He was 52

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Veteran journalist Hasan Mansoor passed away due to heart attack in his sleep at his residence on Thursday. He was 52.

The deceased was associated with a leading English Daily, and served in the field of journalism for over 30 years. He was taken to Civil Hospital Karachi after heart attack, where the doctors pronounced him dead, colleagues close to the family of the deceased told APP.

The deceased, who was a graduate of the University of Karachi, will be buried in the Mewa Shah graveyard on Friday (March 06). The time of Namaz-e-Janaza has yet not been announced by the family.

Meanwhile, in separate condolence messages, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar have expressed their deep grief over the demise of Hassan Mansoor.

They paid a rich tribute to the deceased for his valuable services in the field of journalism.

In their condolence messages, they prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul and give courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.

