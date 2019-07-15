Veteran journalist Iftikhar Ahmad bids farewell to media

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Due to health reasons, he is resigning from Channel 24 and bidding farewell to his 17 years long career as a TV Anchor.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) Veteran journalist Iftikhar Ahmad has bade farewell to the media industry after working as an anchor for 17 years.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist announced that due to health reasons, he is resigning from Channel 24 and bidding farewell to his 17 years long career as a tv Anchor.

“It has been a great journey, thanking all those who supported and helped me throughout the years, even my critics too,” the renowned journalist wrote.

Iftikhar Ahmad served journalism for 39 years before announcing his retirement as TV anchor and as a full time working journalist.

His most famous TV show was Jawab deyh on Geo news that ran for 10 years and was rated as one of the most viewed political show in the history of electronic media in Pakistan.