Veteran Journalist Islam Zamir Passes Away

Veteran journalist Islam Zamir passes away

Veteran senior journalist, former president, Bahawalpur Press Club, Islam Zamir and ex-station manager, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Bahawalpur, Islam Zamir has passed away

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Veteran senior journalist, former president, Bahawalpur Press Club, islam Zamir and ex-station manager, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Bahawalpur, Islam Zamir has passed away.

The family told that renowned journalist, Islam Zamir died of cardiac arrest. He suffered sudden cardiac attack as earlier; he was not diagnosed of any heart disease.

"My elder brother, Islam Zamir was ready to visit a government office to hold meeting with a senior official of the district man agent but before leaving home for the meeting, he suffered cardiac arrest which caused his sudden demise," said Khalid Zamir.

Zamir started his career as professional journalist from Daily Sadaqat and later, he joined Daily Aman Karachi.

He also worked as senior journalist in other media outlets including Daily Piami and Daily Morning News Karachi.

In year 1986, he joined official media organization, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation and remained Station Manager till his retirement. He had played an active role as journalist leader and also performed as president of Bahawalpur Press Club. He was man of principle and earned good name as a professional journalist. The news stories filed by him on very important issues and affairs of the country were published in leading national dailies. The journalist community has paid rich tributes to his services.

