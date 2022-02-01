UrduPoint.com

Veteran Journalist Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Veteran journalist laid to rest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Senior journalist of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and life member of Lahore Press Club Sajid Umar Gill was laid to rest at a local graveyard, on Tuesday.

His funeral prayers were held at mosque of Shams Block Medical Housing Society.

Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Collector Basit Maqsood Abbasi, Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, former LPC President Arshad Ansari, APP Bureau Chief Lahore Talib Hussain, Mian Abid from Geo news and a large number of people including members of media fraternity, his friends and relatives attended the funeral prayers.

Qul would be held on Wednesday at Shams Block Medical Housing Society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Mosque Media From Housing

Recent Stories

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Ag ..

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Agreements at UNSC - Foreign Min ..

53 minutes ago
 France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expe ..

France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expelled

53 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine Wi ..

Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine With Macron Next

55 minutes ago
 Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Preven ..

Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Prevent 'New Cold War' - Orban

55 minutes ago
 All US federal prisons locked down after deadly br ..

All US federal prisons locked down after deadly brawl

55 minutes ago
 Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as ..

Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as witnesses in Noor Mukadam cas ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>