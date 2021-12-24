Veteran Journalist Masood Malik remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Journalist and former Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Masood Ahmed Malik (late) was paid tribute on his second death anniversary, where senior journalists, retired bureaucrats and his family members remembered his meritorious services in the field of journalism.

Speaking on the occasion of Condolence reference held at the National Press Club here on the second death anniversary of former MD APPC Masood Malik, President PFUJ (Dastoor) Nawaz Raza said, "I had a very close professional association with Masood Malik. He was a thorough journalist who always resolved the problems of his co-workers and colleagues." Raza while lauding the journalistic abilities of late Masood Malik said he had a good writing style which added more colors to his report writing skills. He was a complete news Editor who set great professional values and norms, he added.

He lamented that Malik's death created a huge gap and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

"I would like to congratulate his sons who republished his newspaper Islamabad Times and were continuing his legacy," the PFUJ President said.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senior Leader Siddique ul Farooq said every living being has to die and one should focus on improving ones life for hereafter.

"I started my journalism career along with Masood Malik who was a young reporter then who had an impressive writing style replete with literary touch," he said while paying tribute to late Malik Masood.

He was a brilliant and intelligent journalist whereas former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also liked his intellect and humility, the PML-N leader said.

He added that Malik Masood did justice to his profession throughout his career.

While giving message to young journalists, he said the rules and modalities of journalism were the same, adding, "If you remain steadfast to journalism rules and develop good relations based on self respect, then it will be key to success for you".

Additional Inspector General (R) of National Highways and Motorway Police Jamil Hashmi said he had a great association with Masood Malik who was a fair and righteous fellow.

He added that courtesy and kindness were great personality traits of Masood Malik.

Former Secretary Information and Chief Information Commissioner Mohammad Azam said Masood Malik's services as a journalist set a record of quality and character. "I learnt a lot from him and his contemporary Ziauddin. The young journalists should follow suit his steps abide by journalistic ethics and professional norms", he concluded.

President Pakistan Media Think Tank and Senior Journalist Mian Munir said it was part of his training to report facts and unbiased news, adding, "We were lucky to get Masood Malik's company and support in our professional career." He always had a smiling face with humble personality and possessed great character and respect among his colleagues.

"As MD APP he upheld merit and transparency above all," he said.

Anila Bashir, a young journalist also paid tribute to Masood Malik and said he was a fatherly figure for her who used to support and respect his female colleagues and subordinates as family members.

During his last days, he bore huge agony and pain with courage and strength along with his family members, she added.

Senior Journalist Aslam Raja said Masood Malik had the quality to manage crisis without getting infuriated or losing his temper and always handled problems amicably.

Mehfuz Malik Brother of late Masood Malik said his brother was a very sensitive fellow and always advocated to never compromise on honour and principles.

Mohid Masood son of late Masood Malik thanked all colleagues for their participation at the condolence reference.

"It was very difficult to spend two years in our father's absence and we feel that he is still guiding us", he added.

"We need all your prayers for our well being and our father's salvation", Mohid said while concluding his remarks.

The participants made special prayers for the departed soul.