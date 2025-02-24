Open Menu

Veteran Journalist, Poet Rana Asar Ali Chauhan Dies At 86

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Veteran journalist, poet Rana Asar Ali Chauhan dies at 86

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Veteran journalist, writer, poet and columnist Rana Asar Ali Chauhan, fondly remembered as the "Poet of the Ideology of Pakistan", breathed his last on Monday, leaving behind a rich literary legacy at the age of 86.

According to media channel reports, renowned journalist Rana Asar Ali Chahuan embarked on his distinguished career in 1958, starting in Sargodha before making a mark in Lahore, where he earned a reputation as a fearless and principled voice in the industry.

He launched the weekly magazine "Panjab" in 1971 and the daily "Siyasat" on July 11, 1973, with editions from Lahore, Sargodha, and Multan. He also introduced the Punjabi magazine "Chanan.

"

Asar Chauhan’s dedication to journalism was unparalleled. He wrote columns for several major newspapers, including Daily Pakistan, Jang, and Nawa-i-Waqt, remaining associated with Nawa-i-Waqt until his last breath.

He had a special bond with legendary journalist and owner of the Nawa-e-Waqt, Majid Nizami, who honoured him with the title "Poet of Pakistan Ideology."

His wife, Najma Asar Ali Chauhan, made history by becoming the first Secretary-General of the PPP Women's Wing Punjab in 1976. His sons are settled in the UK, USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai.

In his final days, Asar Chauhan was working on his autobiography, but fate did not grant him the time to complete it.

