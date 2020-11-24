Veteran journalist, promoter of Pashto Journalism dies after protracted illness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior most journalist and promoter of Pashto Journalism in the country, Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard died here on Tuesday after protracted illness.

The nonagenarian journalist was ill for the last few weeks and getting treatment at a private hospital, but breathed his last on Tuesday, confirmed Syed Haroon Shah, elder son of Pir Sufaid Shah.

The funeral prayers of the senior journalist will be offered on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m outside his residence Wahdat House Canal road near Shami road.

Pir Sufaid Shah was recipient of Pakistan's prestigious Pride of Performance and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz awards for his remarkable services in the field of Pashto journalism.

He also received Life Achievement Awards from APNS (All Pakistan Newspapers Society) and CPNE (Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors).

He was also honored with a unique award of `Baba-e-Pashto' in recognition of his services in promotion of Pashto journalism by International Pashto Conference.

Late Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard had launched Daily Wahdat Newspaper of Pashto language in 1970's which became much popular not only in Pakistan but also in Afghanistan due to its latest and authentic reporting and analysis on Afghan war.

Daily Wahdat played effective role in promotion of brotherly relations between Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and the host community.

A number of Journalists who got training from Pir Sufaid Shah while working at Daily Wahdat are now performing duties in reputed news channels and organizations of international standards.

The vacuum created due to death of late Pir Sufaid Shah will be very difficult to overcome and his services in the filed of Pashto journalism will be remembered for a long time.