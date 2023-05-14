Veteran journalist, Rana Abdul Salam passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Veteran journalist and former president of Bahawalpur Press Club (registered), Rana Abdul Salam has passed away here on Sunday.

He was suffering from the ailment.

Rana Abdul Salam was one of the most experienced and well-learned journalists of Bahawalpur region who worked for the noble cause of journalism.

He was Chief Editor of daily Sadai-e-Pakistan.

He also remained president of Bahawalpur Press Club.

Journalists' community of Bahawalpur expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Rana Abdul Salam and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.