Veteran Journalist Shabbir Hussain Remembered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 09:10 PM

The veteran journalist Shabbir Hussain who passed away due to heart attack on May 10, 2022 was paid tribute by members of Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly, government officials and members of the journalist fraternity for dedicated and model services in his profession

Finance Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Javed Hussain Manwa, Deputy Speaker GB Legislative Assembly Nazir Ahmad, Director General Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah, District Health Officer Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia, Hurriyet Leader Abdul Hameed Lone, Media Coordinator CM GB Alam Noor, President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt and senior journalists expressed their heartfelt feelings and memories of Shabbir Hussain.

The GB Finance Minister and others announced to support the family of the deceased senior journalist. The President of PFUJ proposed that a committee should be constituted by the Gilgit Baltistan Forum of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Journalists to gather the funds donated by the dignitaries, provincial and federal governments.

The Speakers were of the view that Shabbir Hussain died in the line of duty and achieved the status of martyrdom which showed his supreme regard for his professional duties. They said that his life and journalistic ethos rendered by him was a role model for the journalistic community.

