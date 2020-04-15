Veteran journalist Shahid ur Rehman dies of heart attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Veteran Journalist Shahid ur Rehman died of cardiac arrest here on Wednesday. His funeral prayers will be held here at H-11 graveyard here on Thursday at 11 am.

Late Shahid ur Rehman started his journalistic career from Pakistan Press International (PPI) and later joined Japan's leading news agency, Koyodo and remained associated with it till death.

Shahid ur Rehman is also author of several books that include a book on Pakistan's nuclear programme, 'Long Road to Chagai', and 'Who Owns Pakistan'.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had expressed his grief over the sad demise of veteran journalist Shahid ur Rehman. In a condolence message, the foreign minister has prayed for the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

The FM said that services of late Shahid ur Rehman in the field of journalism will be remembered for a long time.

Condolences can also be offered at his residence House No 31, Street 28, F-10/1.