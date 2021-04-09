UrduPoint.com
Veteran Journalist Usman Hameed Passes Away

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:46 PM

Veteran journalist Usman Hameed passes away

Veteran journalist and former Director (Diplomatic Correspondent) of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Usman Hameed on Friday passed away after protracted illness. He was 73

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Veteran journalist and former Director (Diplomatic Correspondent) of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Usman Hameed on Friday passed away after protracted illness. He was 73.

His funeral prayer was held in native town Wah after Asr prayer, which was attended by his relatives and close friends in line with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

According to his family sources, the deceased had been bedridden for the last several months due to multiple health complications, and breathed his last at around 10:30 am today.

Late Usman Hameed, a kind-hearted person, was a thorough professional, who with his vast knowledge, command over English language and great editing skills, worked the whole life with full dedication and hard work.

During his 32-year meritorious services in APP, Usman Hameed covered all important beats, including President, Prime Minister and Foreign Office, besides holding key positions like Central Desk In-charge, Chief News Editor and finally Diplomatic Correspondent.

He continued to supervise and work at the Central News Desk, Islamabad till his retirement in 2008.

All senior and junior colleagues, APP staff and management have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the seasoned journalist. He was a very caring, helpful and devoted employee of the premier news agency, who would always be remembered for his wit, caring attitude and helpful nature.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family members to bear the loss with equanimity.

