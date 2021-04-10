UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Journalist Usman Hameed Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Veteran journalist Usman Hameed passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Veteran journalist and former Chief News Editor of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Usman Hameed passed away after a protracted illness on Friday. He was 73.

His funeral was held in his native town Wah after the Asr prayer, which was attended by relatives and close friends. Family sources said the deceased had been bedridden for the past several months due to multiple health complications. He breathed his last at around 10:30 am today.

Late Usman Hameed, with a passion for reading and learning, was a very humble and kind-hearted person. He was known to be very good and remembering dates of events and quotes of important personalities. Being a thorough professional he served his later life as an editor as was regarded with great respect for his Hemingway style of writing that breathed life into dull scripts.

During his 32-year meritorious services with the national news agency, Usman Hameed covered important beats and reported on the activities of the President, the Prime Minister, Foreign Office and did special assignments.

Besides holding key positions as Diplomatic Correspondent, he last served as Chief News Editor at the Central News Desk, Islamabad till his retirement in 2008.

The APP staff and management expressed deep grief over the sad demise of their senior colleague. They described him as a caring and supportive person who devoted his entire life to the national wire service. He would long be remembered for his wit and charming personality.

May Allah bless the departed soul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Reading Prayer Family Sad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

2 hours ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.