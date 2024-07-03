Veteran journalist Younis Adeem passes away

Open Menu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Veteran journalist and activist Younis Adeem passed away at the age of 65 after he suffered cardiac arrest here Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of impactful journalism and activism.

In a career spanning over decades, Adeem worked with various reputed news outlets at important editorial posts including Khabrain Multan, Masawat Lahore and others. He also penned down different features and dramas and interviewed a number of notable politicians, actors, poets, activists and literary figures in his career.

His funeral prayers were offered at Masjid-e-Noor Mujahid Town in which a large number of political personalities and civil society members participated. His body was shifted to his native city Lodhran where he would be buried tonight.

Talking to APP, senior journalist and former General Secretary Multan Press Club, Mazhar Javed termed Younis Adeem's death a loss for the journalist community. He said that his services for journalism would be remembered for long.

