Veteran Journalist Zaman passes away

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Senior journalist and chief editor of a local daily, Mamtaz Zaman has passed away at Bahawal Victoria Hospital due to prolonged ailment.

He was suffering from long illness and was admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Zaman was the chief editor of Daily Dastoor, one of the oldest newspaper of Bahawalpur.

His final rituals were offered in Fawara Chowk area, attended by a large number of people including journalist community and political leaders.

Prominent journalists including Qasim Bhatti, Shah Saqlain Haider and Hamid Gulzar prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.