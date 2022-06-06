UrduPoint.com

Veteran Mango Farmer Wants DHA To Develop Mango Museum, Botanical Garden In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Noted progressive farmer and central leader of Mango Growers Association (MGA) Syed Zahid Hussain Gardezi has proposed to develop a mango museum and a mango-specific botanical garden in Multan to solidify the ancient city's identity as the mango city of Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Noted progressive farmer and central leader of Mango Growers Association (MGA) Syed Zahid Hussain Gardezi has proposed to develop a mango museum and a mango-specific botanical garden in Multan to solidify the ancient city's identity as the mango city of Pakistan. "I have proposed this to Defence Housing Authority (DHA) board of Governors," said the veteran farmer known for his love for mango and for his years long advocacy in making farmers recognize the true export potential of the tasty and the aromatic fruit.

He used to say the fruit hanging in the tree were actually Dollars.

Gardezi told APP that 35 countries in the world produce mangoes. He added that five mango plants would be brought from each of the major mango growing countries including South Africa, Kenya, India, Philippines, Malaysia, Mexico and Australia and those found to be compatible with Pakistan's climate and weather would be grown at the botanical garden.

He said that mango museum would also have mango varieties from Pakistan and rest of the mango growing world.

Explaining his proposal, he said that both the projects would be executed phase-wise and added that foreign varieties would be introduced in this area too in the next phase.

The veteran progressive mango farmer prescribed a serious effort in the right direction from all the stakeholders to shun the outdated techniques of mango plantation, crop care, harvest, post harvest handling and access to markets and to replace them with modern technology from farm to local and international markets to multiply Pakistan's mango exports.

More Stories From Pakistan

