Veteran Newsman Masood Asher Paid Homage

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:39 PM

Academicians and writers paid glowing tribute to iconic journalist and short story writer, Masood Asher who was pioneer President of Multan Press Club

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Academicians and writers paid glowing tribute to iconic journalist and short story writer, Masood Asher who was pioneer President of Multan Press Club.

Talking to APP, former Chairman Muqtadara Qoumi Zuban, Dr Anwar Ahmed said that Masood Asher promoted decency and civilization in journalism.

He belonged to a well educated family and gave opportunities to young writers like us, Dr Anwar said and added that the late journalist encouraged always young people.

Writer, Asghar Nadeem Syed termed passing away of Masood Asher as his personal loss.

He said that he had a long association with Masood Asher both in Multan and Lahore.

Mr Syed recalled that he got his columns published when the former was a student.

Senior journalist Rasheed Arshad Saleemi reminisced that ex station Manager APP, Afzal Khan, A K Durrani, photographer Rafiq Ullah Khan also joined hands with Mr Asher for building Multan Press Club in 1967.

Senior journalist, broadcaster and writer, Naushaba Nargis said that he was her tea her and guided here on every step in journalism and story writing.

