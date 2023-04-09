Veteran Pakistani actor Tariq Jameel passes away

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Pakistani television producer and actor Tariq Jameel Paracha passed away on Sunday.

According to private media reports, the news of his demise was shared by Imran Aslam which was later confirmed by actor Faisal Qureshi on social media.

After the news of his demise on social media, well-known actors and actresses expressed their condolences and prayers.

Tariq Jameel began his career as a ptv set designer but emerged as a successful producer for Karachi center who produced Shafi Muhammad Shah and Shugufta Ijaz's popular drama Aanch which was a blockbuster.

Tariq Jameel worked with PTV as a producer and actor for many years. His popular dramas were Dil E Momin, Saat Pardon Main, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Uraan and Mohabbat Chordi Maine.