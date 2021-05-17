UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Pashto Poet Salim Raaz Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:09 PM

Veteran Pashto poet Salim Raaz passes away

Veteran Pashto poet and writer Salim Raaz passed away at local hospital after suffering from chest infection and respiratory issue, family source said on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Veteran Pashto poet and writer Salim Raaz passed away at local hospital after suffering from chest infection and respiratory issue, family source said on Monday.

He was admitted at Hayatabad Medical Complex in critical condition on May 5 after tested positive of Covid-19. Despite best efforts of doctors and medical treatment he could not survive.

Literacy circles, poets, writers and intellectuals have expressed deep grief and sorrow over his death and termed it a great loss to the field of literature.

Salim Raaz was a life long fellow of Pakistan academy of Letters, lifetime Chairman World Pashto Adbi Conference, journalist and writer who contributed alot to both Pashto and urdu literature.

In 1969, with the help of his literary friends, Salim Raaz formed the Pushto Adabi Jirga to hold critical literary sittings in Karachi and also contributed to different literary journals and newspapers published from Peshawar and Quetta.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar World Quetta Jirga May Family From Best

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

14 minutes ago

Authorities directed to abstain from appointing ma ..

5 minutes ago

Tutu gets vaccine as South Africa launches large-s ..

5 minutes ago

Shibli emphasized educational institutions to focu ..

5 minutes ago

No fishing boats allowed to go to sea due to storm ..

12 minutes ago

Swati for vacating railways' encroached land at ea ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.