Veteran PML-N Leader Sadiq-ul-Farooq Dies

Published December 15, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Veteran PML-N leader and former press secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Sadiq-ul-Farooq, passed away on Sunday due to complications from a prolonged illness.

Family sources have confirmed that Muhammad Sadiq-ul-Farooq, who had been receiving treatment in hospital for kidney disease, passed away, private news channels reported.

Sadiq-ul-Farooq had a remarkable career, marked by his leadership roles in several prominent organizations.

He served as the chairman of the House Building Finance Corporation, playing a crucial role in shaping the country's housing finance sector.

Additionally, he chaired the Evacuee Waqf Properties board, overseeing the management of evacuee properties and promoting the welfare of affected communities.

Furthermore, Sadiq-ul-Farooq held the position of Press Secretary, utilizing his expertise in communication to effectively represent the government's interests.

The passing of Muhammad Sadiq-ul-Farooq has sent shock waves across the nation, with condolences pouring in from various quarters.

Politicians, government officials and social leaders have all come forward to express their deepest sympathies and sorrow over the loss of this distinguished individual.

Leaders from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been particularly vocal in their tributes, remembering Sadiq-ul-Farooq' s invaluable contributions to the party and his tireless efforts in promoting its ideals.

The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held on Friday at the H-11 Graveyard in Islamabad.

