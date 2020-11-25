Veteran politician 'Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar' passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former defence minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar passed away in Lahore on Wednesday. He was 74 years old.

As per details, he was reportedly suffering from Alzheimer's disease and admitted to Lahore's Shalimar Hospital. He had also undergone surgery in the United States (US) sometime ago.

His funeral was held today at T Block mosque in DHA, private channels reported.

Mukhtar was the brother of renowned industrialist and former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chairman Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed who passed away in 2018.

Born in Lahore on June 22, 1946, Mukhtar received his Master of Science degree in Operational Management from California, USA, and also earned a diploma in Plastic Technology from West Germany.

A businessman by profession, Mukhtar entered politics in 1990 as a member of the PPP. He was elected to the National Assembly in 1993 and was appointed Minister for Commerce till 1996 during the tenure of Benazir Bhutto. In 2008 he was appointed Minister for Defence.

He also served as general secretary of the party under then party chairperson Benazir Bhutto.