Veteran politician Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock passes away

Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock was known for his dynamic personality as he played role of Captain in PTI drama “Alpha Bravo Charlie”, for his equestrian skills and others sports games.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) Former Punjab Assembly lawmaker and veteran politician Prince Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock passed away on Thursday. He was 78.

Malik Ata Muhammad played the role of Captain Faraz’s father in a known ptv drama “Alpha Bravo Charlie”.

He was also known for his equestrian skills and President of Pegging Federation of Pakistan.

He also took part in Asians games and secured a silver medal for Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concerns over demise of Prince Malik Ata Mohammad of Attock.

“Very sad to hear the death of Prince Malik Ata Muhammad Khan of Attock, he was a great man. He gave his life to horse riding and tent pegging in Punjab. May Almighty Allah grant him place in Jannah and patience to the family,” .