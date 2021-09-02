Veteran politician Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Veteran politician and Balochistan's former chief minister, Sardar Attaullah Mengal, has died at the age of 93.

According to Member of Provincial Assembly of Balochistan Akhtar Hussain Langau, he was ill and had been hospitalized at a private hospital in Karachi for the last one week.

His funeral will be held in his home town of Wadh, in district Khuzdar, he told.

Mengal was born in 1929 in Lasbela and was the first chief minister of Balochistan.

After spending his childhood there, he moved to Karachi.

In 1954, he was declared the chief (sardar) of the Mengal tribe.

It was Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo, a founding member of the National Awami Party (NAP), who introduced Mengal to the world of politics. In 1962, Mengal was elected to the West Pakistan provincial assembly.

Mengal was known for his outspoken nature and his fight for the rights of the Baloch people.

Ataullah Mengal was the father of Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal.