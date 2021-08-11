Veteran recalls memories of independence movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan came into existence on August 14 as a result of the Pakistan Movement led by All-India Muslim League under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah aimed for creation of an independent Muslim state by division of the north-western region of South Asia.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's efforts to achieve independence for the Muslims of the subcontinent earned him the title of Quaid-e-Azam, said Pakistan Movement veteran Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

Quaid-e-Azam's call to action united the Muslims to struggle for a separate Muslim state because he was well aware of the Hindu tactics to treat Muslims as third-grade people, he said and added that Quaid-e-Azam had dedicated his life to ensuring that the Muslims had their own state. It was he who realized Allama Iqbal's idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent, he said.

Quaid-e-Azam worked day and night for his mission of a separate homeland for the Muslims and he got success, he added. Quaid-e-Azam strongly pleaded the idea of 'Two Nation Theory' before the British Indian government and demanded a homeland for the Muslim nation.

On many forums, the Quaid-i-Azam convincingly presented the Ideology of Pakistan on the basis of Islamic way of life, he said. He mentioned Jinnah's speech on August 11, 1947, calling them milestones in terms of policy-making and stressing their significance as guiding principles for Pakistan even today.

He said, "In order to achieve Pakistan envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam, we need to stand united". He also spoke passionately about the personality of Quaid-e-Azam, both as a statesman and a parliamentarian.

He said the biggest trait of Quaid as a parliamentarian was his credibility which made him an unprecedented example in international politics.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline should be guiding principles in counteringthe problems. The Pakistan Movement veteran also spoke on various aspects of Jinnah's struggle to achieve Pakistan in the wake of great opposition by the Hindu Congress and the British Indian government.