Veteran Sindhi Poet Imdad Hussaini Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Veteran Sindhi poet Imdad Hussaini passes away

Veteran Sindhi poet and writer Syed Imdad Hussaini on Saturday passed away after a protracted illness

Veteran Sindhi poet and writer Syed Imdad Hussaini on Saturday passed away after a protracted illness.

He was 82.

Imdad Hussaini had been under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi where he breathed his last on Saturday morning.

According to his family sources, Imdad Ali Shah popularly known as Imdad Hussaini was ill and remained hospitalized in Hyderabad and Karachi but could not survive.

Hussaini's poetry was unique in that it depicted the pain of the poor on the one hand and on the other hand it could trigger romantic feelings among the youth.

Imdad Hussaini wrote several poetry books mostly in Sindhi while he also wrote poems in urdu language.

In recognition of his services, he was bestowed with Tamgha-e- Imtiaz in 2903 while he was also the recipient of Josh Maleh Abadi and the Latif Award in 2007 and 2010 respectively.

The literary circles expressed deep grief and sorrow over the saddemise of the well known poet and condoles with the bereaved family.

