Open Menu

Veteran TV Actor Shakeel Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Veteran TV actor Shakeel remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Veteran television actor Yousuf Kamal, better known as Shakeel was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Born in Bhopal, India in May 29, 1945 Shakeel moved to Pakistan with his family in 1952 and started his career on the big screen with the 1966 film Honehar, where he shared the screen with Waheed Murad.

However, he found his true calling on the television screen where he was a part of many hit ptv drama serials including Uncle Urfi (1972), Ankahi (1982) and Aangan Terha (1984).

He also played the part of the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Liaqat Ali Khan, along with Christopher Lee, in a British biographical film about the life of founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah: Jamil Dehalvi's Jinnah (1998). He also appeared in the series Traffic for BBC Channel 4. He was also known for his philanthropic activities.

In 2015, he was awarded him prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Shakeel died on June 29, 2023 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Prime Minister Film And Movies Muhammad Ali Jinnah Died Traffic Bhopal Waheed Murad Shakeel May June 2015 Family TV PTV

Recent Stories

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

2 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

3 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

16 hours ago
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

21 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 day ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

1 day ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

1 day ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan