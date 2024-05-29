Veteran TV Actor Shakeel Remembered On Birth Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Veteran television actor Yousuf Kamal, better known as Shakeel was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Born in Bhopal, India in May 29, 1945 Shakeel moved to Pakistan with his family in 1952 and started his career on the big screen with the 1966 film Honehar, where he shared the screen with Waheed Murad.
However, he found his true calling on the television screen where he was a part of many hit ptv drama serials including Uncle Urfi (1972), Ankahi (1982) and Aangan Terha (1984).
He also played the part of the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Liaqat Ali Khan, along with Christopher Lee, in a British biographical film about the life of founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah: Jamil Dehalvi's Jinnah (1998). He also appeared in the series Traffic for BBC Channel 4. He was also known for his philanthropic activities.
In 2015, he was awarded him prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Shakeel died on June 29, 2023 in Karachi.
Recent Stories
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MNA promises best health facilities7 minutes ago
-
Many " Nishtarians " vying for NMU VC post7 minutes ago
-
IGP prays SI Fahad for saving lives of affectees in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 178 kg drugs in eight operations16 minutes ago
-
KP Governor directs establishment of NADRA citizens facilitation centres at tehsil level17 minutes ago
-
Civil Services Academy initiates 'Heat wave mitigation campaign'36 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry shows serious concerns over schools destruction in merged districts of KP37 minutes ago
-
Health Minister to expand digital health system37 minutes ago
-
3 killed over domestic dispute47 minutes ago
-
01 killed, 6 injured over land dispute1 hour ago
-
Pakistan strives to preserve Buddha heritage, spreading its peaceful message: Jamy1 hour ago
-
Noose around profiteers, hoarders being tightened: DC1 hour ago