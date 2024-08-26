Open Menu

Veteran TV Artist Khalida Riasat Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Veteran TV artist Khalida Riasat remembered

The 28th death anniversary of legendary television artist Khalida Riasat was observed here and across the country on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The 28th death anniversary of legendary television artist Khalida Riasat was observed here and across the country on Monday.

She began her professional career in 1970's with drama serial "Naamdar".

Khalida Riyasat was born in 1953 in Karachi. She was the younger sister of notable television personality, Ayesha Khan.

However, she got popularity from Haseena Moin's drama serial "Bandish".

Along with legendary female artist Roohi Bano and Uzma Gillani, she dominated Pakistan's television screens during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Her famous tv serials, series and long plays include "Half-Plate", "Ta'abeer", "Khaleej", "Parosi", "Panah", and "Dasht-e-Tanhai".

She died of cancer on this day in 1996.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Died Ayesha Khan Haseena Moin Cancer TV From

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

5 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

5 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

5 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

5 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

5 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

5 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

5 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

5 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

5 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

5 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan