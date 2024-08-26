Veteran TV artist Khalida Riasat remembered

The 28th death anniversary of legendary television artist Khalida Riasat was observed here and across the country on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The 28th death anniversary of legendary television artist Khalida Riasat was observed here and across the country on Monday.

She began her professional career in 1970's with drama serial "Naamdar".

Khalida Riyasat was born in 1953 in Karachi. She was the younger sister of notable television personality, Ayesha Khan.

However, she got popularity from Haseena Moin's drama serial "Bandish".

Along with legendary female artist Roohi Bano and Uzma Gillani, she dominated Pakistan's television screens during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Her famous tv serials, series and long plays include "Half-Plate", "Ta'abeer", "Khaleej", "Parosi", "Panah", and "Dasht-e-Tanhai".

She died of cancer on this day in 1996.