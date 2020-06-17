UrduPoint.com
Veteran TV Show Host 'Tariq Aziz' Dies After Prolonged Illness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:46 PM

Veteran TV show host 'Tariq Aziz' dies after prolonged illness

Veteran Pakistani Radio and TV compere, film actor and politician Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore after a prolonged illness on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Veteran Pakistani Radio and tv compere, film actor and politician Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore after a prolonged illness on Wednesday.

According to his family, he had no illness.

He was taken to hospital for throat problem where he died.

He was host of the renowned programme 'Nelaam Ghar'. His first progrmme 'Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz' was started in 1974.

He also remained an MNA from 1997-1999. He was conferred Pride of Performance for his excellent services in 1992, ptv news reported.

