Veterans' Expulsion Over Criticism Shows Dictatorship, Fascism Imposed On JUI-F: Shibli Faraz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said expulsion of veteran leaders from the JUI-F over principled criticism on the party chief showed that the worst form of dictatorship and fascism was imposed on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).
The decision manifested to the nation that as to how much Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was democratic, adding that he even could not tolerate a little criticism from his old colleagues, the minister said in a tweet.
Shibli Faraz questioned the JUI-F leaders, who always cited examples of islam, whether according to Islamic teachings such treatment was meted to those who raised questions (about their leaders' acts). " Is this freedom of expression in the JUI-F?"With the distribution of key posts among brothers and loved ones, peoplecould no more be hoodwinked by just labeling the party as democratic, he added.