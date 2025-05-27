Veterans hail Pakistan’s military victory, praise Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Senior leaders of the Ex-Servicemen Society on Tuesday lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their decisive response in the recent conflict with India, calling it a humiliating defeat for the enemy and a comprehensive victory for Pakistan across military, diplomatic, and cyber fronts

.

Addressing a press conference, the retired officers praised the armed forces for their readiness and unity in the face of aggression. They said the nation remains fully prepared to counter any future threats, and no hostile conspiracy will succeed.

The senior ex-servicemen congratulated General Asim Munir on being promoted to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal. He praised his visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and role in modernising the military over the past 30 years.

Speaking on behalf of the veteran community, a senior member said Pakistan has consistently defeated its enemies in every domain—on land, in the air, at sea, and through diplomacy.

“We have beaten the enemy in every area, including diplomacy, where they tried to work against us for years. But we succeeded,” he said. “We broke their political plans, outmatched their armed forces, and neutralised their air power. Our navy protected national waters and sea routes from enemy access.”

The ex-servicemen paid tribute to all martyrs and veterans of the Pakistan Armed Forces and reaffirmed their support for the serving personnel. “Our forces, officers and soldiers are always ready to face any aggression. The entire nation and all former soldiers stand behind them.”

The promotion of General Asim Munir is more than an honorary title. “It is a recognition of the major changes he has brought to the military doctrine and his leadership in modern technology and hybrid warfare,” said the senior officer.

He praised General Munir’s intellect, strategic insight, and sacrifices. “His leadership has given Pakistan’s defence a new direction. Awarding him the rank of Field Marshal is a great pride for him and for the nation. It shows how Pakistan overcame its foes under his command.”

“In military history, the title of Field Marshal is given only to those who have served their countries extraordinarily during war,” the ex-serviceman added.

“Our forces defeated adversaries in these modern areas, and this digital progress has made the world pay attention to Pakistan after four decades,” the veteran said. “This success is due to the armed forces’ focus on innovation and readiness.”

The veteran also noted General Munir’s focus on defence self-reliance, especially in local arms production and military technology. “His efforts helped us defeat a bigger and more advanced enemy.”

Retired Admiral Tasleem Ahmad Tasneem spoke emotionally about his service during the wars of 1965 and 1971 and praised the unity and coordination shown by the armed forces under Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

“I come from a generation where I served as ADC to the country’s first Field Marshal at age 25, and fought in the 1965 war,” he said. “The same patriotic spirit I saw then, I have seen again recently.”

He praised the military leadership’s unity and cooperation. “This level of coordination and consultation is rare and reassuring.”

Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faheem Arshad praised the Pakistan Air Force’s excellent performance and the unity among the army, navy, and air force, supported by the nation during recent hostilities.

He thanked the media for truthful reporting that exposed India’s false propaganda. “Even Indian media was exposed,” he said.

He said the nation’s unity raised the morale of the armed forces, turning their resolve into a strong wall of defence.

AVM Faheem highlighted the Air Force’s role in neutralizing advanced threats. “Under Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s leadership, our forces showed the world what coordinated defence looks like. It was a planned and well-executed operation.”

He said Pakistan’s Air Force destroyed advanced enemy systems, including the S-400 missile defence and Rafale jets, shaking India’s military confidence.

Admiral (R) Halem called the recent success a “Manifest Victory,” saying it would be studied globally for its strategy and the defeat of a larger enemy.

“We were blessed by Allah with a clear and undeniable victory,” he said. “This success came from decades of hard work and strategic development.”

He noted the enemy had ten times Pakistan’s military budget and global backing, but lost the will to fight from the first day.

He said Indian attempts to downplay the conflict as a “misunderstanding” are false. “This event changed regional dynamics and will be studied worldwide for how a smaller nation defeated a larger one.”

He praised the unity among Pakistan’s leadership, military, and people, saying it helped maintain calm and trust during the conflict.

Retired General Liaqat said the four-day conflict proved Pakistan’s armed forces’ high training, readiness, and technological edge.

“For us, peace and war are treated with equal seriousness,” he said. “Training during peacetime helped our forces beat a bigger enemy in the army, air force, and navy.”

He stressed that Pakistani soldiers always think about how to defeat the enemy and improve their skills.

General Liaqat mentioned that after the conflict, the enemy’s leaders admitted that Pakistan is far ahead in military capability.

General Mansha thanked Allah for the opportunity to witness this proud moment. He praised the leadership’s vision and commitment for Pakistan’s success.

He said while Pakistan’s technology and operations have improved, the true strength lies in the nation’s faith and determination. “This belief has guided our leaders and must continue to guide future generations.”