Veterans of Pakistan urges UN to slap sanctions on India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Veterans of Pakistan (VOP), formerly PESA, on Friday demanded the United Nations to impose sanctions on India over the grave violations of the UN Charter and resolutions of the Security Council.

A meeting of the Executive Council of VOP was held with its President Lt Gen (R) Ali Kuli Khan in the Chair here Friday. During the meeting, the veterans expressed grave concerns over violation of human rights by India, a press release said.

The members had expressed satisfaction over the way in which our foreign policy was being conducted. For decades, the world powers and United Nations have been stuck on just asking for bilateral talks between India and Pakistan and it was for the first time that they had talked about solving the issue under Security Council Resolution, they said.

The members, however, felt that this was not enough as United Nations should now consider imposing sanctions on India for violation of the UN Charter and human rights. It was apparent by the offer of mediation that the US government had realized the gravity of the present situation.

It must warn India about possibilities of sanctions by the USA also, they demanded.

The former military leaders appreciated the government's decision of not disturbing command structure of the Army at a stage when the country was engaged in a multi-dimensional war with serious threat of escalation.

New Delhi had also resorted to "water terrorism" by releasing a huge quantity of floodwater into rivers entering the Pakistani territories from Indian side which has resulted in flood and displacement of people. The government must lodge complaint with appropriate world bodies against this aggression.

The Executive Council also supported the Prime Minister's decision of not talking to Modi under present circumstances. Pakistan had been calling for talks since long and negotiations at this stage would amount to from a position of weakness, he added.

The members were of the view that under the present circumstances, the Opposition should give up their slogans of selected prime minister and follow the proper course through investigations by a thirty-member parliamentary commission that was formed on their demand.