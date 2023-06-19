UrduPoint.com

Veterinary Dispensaries Set Up At Cattle Markets/sales Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Livestock Department has set up veterinary dispensaries at all cattle markets and sales points of sacrificial animals across the division.

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said here on Monday that sufficient staff including veterinary doctors was deputed at veterinary dispensaries so that they could provide prompt treatment to animals against seasonal diseases like ticks, etc.

He said that the veterinary staff would also ensure spray at cattle and sacrificial animals brought to the cattle markets and sales points so that they could be saved from infectious diseases.

He said that control rooms were also established to deal with any emergency across the division.

The farmers could contact at the central control room through telephone number 041-9330789 at district control room Faisalabad through 041-9201050 and 041-9201071, at control room Jhang through 047-9330016, at control room Chiniot through 047-9210152 and at control room Toba Tek Singh through telephone number 046-9201164, he added.

