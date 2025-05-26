Open Menu

Veterinary Dispensaries Set Up At Cattle Markets, Sale Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:29 PM

Veterinary dispensaries set up at cattle markets, sale points

The district livestock department has set up veterinary dispensaries at the cattle markets and temporary sale points established across the division in connection with Eid-ul-Adha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district livestock department has set up veterinary dispensaries at the cattle markets and temporary sale points established across the division in connection with Eid-ul-Adha.

According to department sources here Monday, expert veterinary doctors, veterinary assistants and other staff have been deployed to provide treatment facilities as well as pregnancy tests in female animals and to spray the sacrificial animals against tick attack free of cost.

In addition, inter-district check posts have also been established at all entry and exit points of Faisalabad Division, where veterinary staff has been deployed to spray the animals.

In this regard, Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar visited various cattle markets, sale points and check posts of Faisalabad Division.

He reviewed the attendance of the veterinary staff deployed there and the stock of medicines and urged the staff to perform their duties efficiently.

Meanwhile, the district administration is ensuring arrangements for the establishment of temporary cattle markets at 7 different locations of the district including tehsils and providing facilities.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir visited Niamoana cattle market on Monday and inspected cleanliness and security arrangements as well as availability of drinking water for both animals and people.

He instructed for facilitating the sellers and buyers of the animals by completing all out arrangements.

