veterinary doctor booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A quack veterinary doctor was booked during an ongoing crackdown launched by livestock department teams in the district on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the deputy director livestock department Dr Hafiz Muhammad Ehsanullah along with his subordinate staff caught a veterinary quack doctor Muhammad Afzal red-handed while doing artificial breeding of a animal.

The team got registered a case.