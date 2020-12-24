Veterinary doctors give tips to farmers for healthy cattle rearing at training programme

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The veterinary doctors assembled at a farmers training programme to give tips to cattle rearers on how to keep their cattle heads away from diseases and ensure healthy nurturing at Chandar Bhan union council in Alipur Tahsil on Thursday.

The veterinary doctors advised cattle rearers to get their cattle heads vaccinated timely and give them anti-stomach-worm medicine after every three-month.

Livestock Additional Director Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Alipur Deputy Director Dr.

Munir Akhtar, Jatoi Deputy Director Saleem Leghari, Dr. Asim besides a large number of farmers attended the programme.

Dr. Tariq highlighted the importance of Calf Fattening, Calf Rearing, and Desi poultry schemes of Punjab government.

The Livestock officials advised farmers to provide 100 grams jaggery (Gur) to aimals every day and save them from cold to avoid any loss.

They also advised farmers not to let animals drink water kept in vessels since last night and provide them fodder after getting it dried in sunlight.