Veterinary Drug and Vaccine symposium 2024 kicks off in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) BRI Veterinary Drug and Vaccine Symposium 2024 kicked off in Beijing under the Advanced Workshop on Veterinary Drug and Vaccine Technology in BRI Countries, bringing together experts and policymakers from Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Iran, and other regional countries.

Hosted by China Agricultural University, Chinese Veterinary Medical Association, and supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the event drew participants from other regional nations, creating a robust platform for collaborative innovation in veterinary science.

The inaugural session, presided over by Prof. Cheng He, set the tone for a week of knowledge-sharing and strategic discussions.

Opening addresses were delivered by distinguished representatives, including Liu Xiuli, Deputy Secretary General of the China Veterinary Medicine Association, Afifa Shajia, education Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, Zhang Bing, Chairman of the Shandong Binzhou Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine academy, and Esmaeil Mehryar, Science and Technology Counselor at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The speakers highlighted the significance of fostering cross-border collaboration to advance veterinary drug and vaccine technology under the BRI framework.

In her keynote address, Liu Xiuli emphasized China’s strides in veterinary medicine and vaccine innovation, underscoring the importance of technology transfer and regional cooperation to combat zoonotic diseases and strengthen animal health systems.

The inaugural session concluded with an insightful presentation by Ms. Liu on the development of the Chinese veterinary drug and vaccine industry, detailing the nation’s advancements and its vision for global partnerships.

Participants of the symposium are set to engage in a diverse program over the coming days, featuring technical training, interactive workshops, and site visits to state-of-the-art research facilities.

Sessions will explore critical topics such as animal disease control, vaccine development, market strategies, and investment opportunities in livestock under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Highlights include presentations by renowned experts like Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Kiani, Sector Specialist of Livestock and Food Security from Pakistan, who will discuss investment prospects in the animal industry under CPEC, and Dr. Li Huachun, former Director of FAO-ASEAN Office, who will provide insights into disease prevalence and veterinary markets in the Mekong region.

The symposium aims to facilitate the exchange of scientific knowledge and practical expertise among BRI nations, fostering innovation in veterinary drug and vaccine technologies. It also seeks to address critical challenges such as regulatory harmonization, capacity building, and market expansion, which are vital for ensuring sustainable livestock production and food security in the region.

As part of the event, attendees will visit cutting-edge facilities, including the Beijing R&D Center of Zhao Fenghua Group and Inner Mongolia’s Jin Yu Biotechnology Co., Ltd. These visits will offer firsthand insights into advanced vaccine production techniques and enable discussions on technology transfer and commercial partnerships.

Organizers and participants alike have expressed optimism about the symposium’s potential to drive meaningful collaboration, catalyze technological advancements, and strengthen regional ties in veterinary science. With the active participation of key stakeholders, “Veterinary Drug and Vaccine Technology in BRI Countries 2024” is set to become a cornerstone event in fostering innovation and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

