Veterinary Drug And Vaccine Symposium 2024 Kicks Off In Beijing
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) BRI Veterinary Drug and Vaccine Symposium 2024 kicked off in Beijing under the Advanced Workshop on Veterinary Drug and Vaccine Technology in BRI Countries, bringing together experts and policymakers from Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Iran, and other regional countries.
Hosted by China Agricultural University, Chinese Veterinary Medical Association, and supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the event drew participants from other regional nations, creating a robust platform for collaborative innovation in veterinary science.
The inaugural session, presided over by Prof. Cheng He, set the tone for a week of knowledge-sharing and strategic discussions.
Opening addresses were delivered by distinguished representatives, including Liu Xiuli, Deputy Secretary General of the China Veterinary Medicine Association, Afifa Shajia, education Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, Zhang Bing, Chairman of the Shandong Binzhou Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine academy, and Esmaeil Mehryar, Science and Technology Counselor at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The speakers highlighted the significance of fostering cross-border collaboration to advance veterinary drug and vaccine technology under the BRI framework.
In her keynote address, Liu Xiuli emphasized China’s strides in veterinary medicine and vaccine innovation, underscoring the importance of technology transfer and regional cooperation to combat zoonotic diseases and strengthen animal health systems.
The inaugural session concluded with an insightful presentation by Ms. Liu on the development of the Chinese veterinary drug and vaccine industry, detailing the nation’s advancements and its vision for global partnerships.
Participants of the symposium are set to engage in a diverse program over the coming days, featuring technical training, interactive workshops, and site visits to state-of-the-art research facilities.
Sessions will explore critical topics such as animal disease control, vaccine development, market strategies, and investment opportunities in livestock under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Highlights include presentations by renowned experts like Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Kiani, Sector Specialist of Livestock and Food Security from Pakistan, who will discuss investment prospects in the animal industry under CPEC, and Dr. Li Huachun, former Director of FAO-ASEAN Office, who will provide insights into disease prevalence and veterinary markets in the Mekong region.
The symposium aims to facilitate the exchange of scientific knowledge and practical expertise among BRI nations, fostering innovation in veterinary drug and vaccine technologies. It also seeks to address critical challenges such as regulatory harmonization, capacity building, and market expansion, which are vital for ensuring sustainable livestock production and food security in the region.
As part of the event, attendees will visit cutting-edge facilities, including the Beijing R&D Center of Zhao Fenghua Group and Inner Mongolia’s Jin Yu Biotechnology Co., Ltd. These visits will offer firsthand insights into advanced vaccine production techniques and enable discussions on technology transfer and commercial partnerships.
Organizers and participants alike have expressed optimism about the symposium’s potential to drive meaningful collaboration, catalyze technological advancements, and strengthen regional ties in veterinary science. With the active participation of key stakeholders, “Veterinary Drug and Vaccine Technology in BRI Countries 2024” is set to become a cornerstone event in fostering innovation and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.
/778
Recent Stories
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mother, daughter critical after cylinder blast in Hafizabad3 seconds ago
-
Veterinary Drug and Vaccine symposium 2024 kicks off in Beijing6 seconds ago
-
Global Connect Forum (GCF) launched in Peshawar to address regional, global challenges10 seconds ago
-
Present government's initiative to bring livestock sector at par with int'l standards: DG Punjab14 seconds ago
-
A delegation of Probationary Officers calls on Commissioner Sukkur19 seconds ago
-
CM Murad pays tributes to soldiers martyred in South Waziristan23 seconds ago
-
Seminar on Hemophilia Awareness organized at GCWUS20 minutes ago
-
Disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat payments begins in Khanewal30 minutes ago
-
Four hurt in road accident1 hour ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
Aqeel Ahmad anticipates major progress in government-JUI-F negotiations2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Romania business delegation meets Presidential Advisor to boost trade2 hours ago