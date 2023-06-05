Veterinary hospital staff warned to be dutiful

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan paid surprise visit to Civil & Veterinary Hospital, Jaranwala, on Monday.

He checked attendance of the staff, cleanliness arrangements and uploading of record including vaccination to the system.

He also checked expiry dates on the medicines and directed the staff to speed up vaccination of animals.

He directed them to maintain close liaison with livestock farmers and facilitate them without any interval.

He said that surprise raids were being conducted at all civil veterinary hospitals across the division hence the staff found negligent in duty will be held accountable.