Veterinary Officers Crack Down On Butcher Shops In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 11:56 PM

A team of veterinary officers from the Livestock Department, led by Dr Amjad Ali and Rizwanullah, on Friday conducted a thorough inspection of butcher shops, poultry selling centers, and other points selling livestock products across the Kohat district

The inspection was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah, to ensure the quality and safety of meat and poultry products.

During the inspection, the veterinary officers reviewed the quality of meat and poultry products, storage methods, cleanliness, and implementation of veterinary public health protocols.

The officers strictly instructed livestock product sellers and butchers to adopt international standards of hygiene, maintain cleanliness in shops, and use safe and hygienic methods for transporting and selling meat and poultry.

The inspection drive was conducted to provide healthy, safe, and quality meat and livestock products to the public.

