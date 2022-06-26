Veterinary posts setup at entry, exit points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department has set up veterinary check-posts at all entry and exit points of the division to examine sacrificial animals.

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan visited various posts on Sunday and checked the necessary arrangements there.

He said that veterinary staff including doctors would remain present in these posts round the clock.

They would scan the sacrificial animals and spray and vaccinate them against ticks and lumpy skin diseases.

The posts staff would also issue vaccination certificates in addition to pasting tags on those vehicles which would be sprayed against ticks and lumpy skin.

Special veterinary counters were also established in cattle markets across the divisionwhere veterinary staff would remain available 24 hours for providing treatment tosacrificial animals, he added.