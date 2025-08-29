Veterinary relief measures at flood camp reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Director General (Production) Dr. Muhammad Yousaf visited the Flood Relief Camp Chak Sada, Tehsil, and District Gujrat to review ongoing veterinary relief activities.

During the visit, he inspected staff presence as per the duty roster and checked the availability of veterinary medicines, vaccines, and services being provided to affected farmers.

The DG also issued directions for arranging fodder and Wanda for livestock and ensuring the effective functioning of mobile Veterinary Dispensaries (MVDs).

Dr Yousaf appreciated the field teams for their dedicated efforts in providing timely veterinary healthcare to flood-affected animals.