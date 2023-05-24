Veterinary staff directed to provide treatment against lumpy skin disease

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan has directed the veterinary officers and staff to provide prompt treatment against lumpy skin disease.

During his visit to various veterinary hospitals in Chak No.106-JB, Chak No.117-JB and Chak No.

227-JB here on Wednesday, he said that lumpy skin is a fatal disease which caused colossal loss to the cattle farmers in addition to depriving the people of healthy meat and milk.

Therefore, the veterinary staff should be active in the field and vaccinate the animals by visiting cattle farms on priority basis, he added.

He also directed the veterinary officers and doctors to ensure presence of their subordinate staff in the field in addition to maintaining record of their outdoor activities and cattle vaccination.