UrduPoint.com

Veterinary Staff Directed To Provide Treatment Against Lumpy Skin Disease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Veterinary staff directed to provide treatment against lumpy skin disease

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan has directed the veterinary officers and staff to provide prompt treatment against lumpy skin disease

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan has directed the veterinary officers and staff to provide prompt treatment against lumpy skin disease.

During his visit to various veterinary hospitals in Chak No.106-JB, Chak No.117-JB and Chak No.

227-JB here on Wednesday, he said that lumpy skin is a fatal disease which caused colossal loss to the cattle farmers in addition to depriving the people of healthy meat and milk.

Therefore, the veterinary staff should be active in the field and vaccinate the animals by visiting cattle farms on priority basis, he added.

He also directed the veterinary officers and doctors to ensure presence of their subordinate staff in the field in addition to maintaining record of their outdoor activities and cattle vaccination.

Related Topics

Visit

Recent Stories

Permanent Committee for Islamic-Christian Dialogue ..

Permanent Committee for Islamic-Christian Dialogue holds first meeting in Bahrai ..

6 minutes ago
 France Pledges to Help Italy Deal With Flooding De ..

France Pledges to Help Italy Deal With Flooding Despite Recent Tensions in Relat ..

5 minutes ago
 Gardeners advised to protect fruit trees during ha ..

Gardeners advised to protect fruit trees during harsh summer

5 minutes ago
 US Looking Into Reports US Equipment Could Have Be ..

US Looking Into Reports US Equipment Could Have Been Involved in Belgorod Attack ..

1 minute ago
 18 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

18 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

1 minute ago
 McCarthy Says White House, Republicans Still 'Far ..

McCarthy Says White House, Republicans Still 'Far Apart' on Debt Ceiling Negotia ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.