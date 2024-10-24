Open Menu

VETS Concludes 4-day Campaign Against Smoky Buses

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) On the directives of the Secretary Transport and Director Transport, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) carried out a four-day emission checking campaign against the smoking and old buses of the private schools.

For this purpose, three teams comprising the experts of VETS Peshawar and Motor Vehicles Examiner along with a mobile testing laboratory were deployed on various roads of the district to check the emission system of the buses of private schools.

During the campaign more than 300 buses of the private schools were checked out of which more than 200 were issued with warnings while the document of over 52 vehicles were confiscated.

This was the second phase of the campaign against the vehicles of the private schools.

In first phase, the joint teams of VETS and Motor Vehicle Examiner had checked the buses of the private schools at the premises of schools and those who found in violative of the international standard were issued directives for obtaining fitness certificates.

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Vehicles Vehicle

