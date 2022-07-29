VETS launches drive against vehicles causing environmental pollution

Vehicles Emission Testing Stations (VETS) of Transport and Mass Transit Department on Friday launched a drive against smoke-emitting vehicles as they cause serious air and environmental pollution detrimental to the health of the citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Vehicles Emission Testing Stations (VETS) of Transport and Mass Transit Department on Friday launched a drive against smoke-emitting vehicles as they cause serious air and environmental pollution detrimental to the health of the citizens.

The VETS staff and police team jointly conducted patrolling at different roads of the city and penalized vehicles for violating National Environmental Standards (NES).

Manager VETS Zubair Khan said in the first phase of the drive, five-day awareness campaign was conducted in Peshawar and more than 5,000 drivers and transporters were informed about hazards of environmental pollution caused by vehicle fumes.

He said that awareness seminars and workshops were also organized in educational institutions of Peshawar and added that awareness campaign would be conducted in other districts of the province in first phase.

He said in the second phase, VETS staff and police team would initiate operations against vehicles that do not conform to National Environmental Standards.