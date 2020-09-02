VETS launches vehicles' emission checking campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a campaign of checking of emission system of the vehicles has been launched in four districts under the supervision of Transport Department in the province, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

The campaign started in four districts of the province including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad that was aimed to create awareness in transporters, drivers and general public about vehicular pollution.

According to Secretary Transport, Zakir Hussain Afridi about 6500 vehicles been checked in four districts so far while more than 7000 pamphlets and handbills were have also been distributed for creating awareness in the people.

The campaign started in the second week of last month that would continue for two months.

In connection with the drive to create awareness in transporters and general public banners and wall papers have also been displayed at various places in the targeted districts.

According to Transport Department, the emission of carbon monoxide, harmful emissions and noise could be controlled through VETS.

Secretary Transport, Zakir Hussain Afridi has said that environmental protection is the collective responsibility of all, therefore, he has urged upon the people to check the emission system of their vehicles from VETS as soon as possible to arrest the emission of dangerous smoke.

During the campaign, Director Transport, Arshad Khan Afridi and Manager Pir Zubair are checking vehicles by themselves.