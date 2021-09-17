The Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday while taking another step towards emission-free environment digitalized the drive of Vehicular Emission Testing Station (VETS) to effectively evaluate the scale of hazardous emission created by vehicular traffic on the spot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday while taking another step towards emission-free environment digitalized the drive of Vehicular Emission Testing Station (VETS) to effectively evaluate the scale of hazardous emission created by vehicular traffic on the spot.

The inaugural function of digitalization of Vehicular Emission Testing Station (VETS) was held here with the assistance of Directorate of Transport and Mass Transit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the directorate office here.

At the function, Director Transport and Mass Transit, Fahad Ikram Qazi distributed online devices among all regional VETS' managers. He said this new VETS system would help in further improving the assessment of emission created by the vehicles.

Qazi said the step was aimed at containing the hazardous effects of environmental degradation caused by the vehicular traffic.

Vehicles discharging hazardous emissions, he added, would now be fined on the spot by the traffic staff.

The function was also attended by Deputy Director Dr Tariq Marwat, Deputy Director Salman Khan, Manager Imran and regional VETS managers. The participants were briefed in detail on VETS digitalization and were told that through efficient performance the VETS could control the negative effects of vehicular emission on the environment to a great extent.

Director Transport Fahad Ikram Qazi further said that protection of the environment was our collective responsibility adding people must get their vehicles inspected by the VETS to prove their care for the environment.